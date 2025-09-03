Who was known as the 'Father of Skyscrapers' and which building is recognised as the world's first skyscraper? The Home Insurance Building in Chicago, completed in 1885 and designed by William Le Baron Jenney, is widely regarded as the world’s first skyscraper. It was the first tall building to incorporate a fireproof metal frame, allowing it to reach a then-impressive height of 10 stories.

Washington:

Louis H Sullivan, popularly known and celebrated as the 'Father of Skyscrapers', was an American architect whose visionary work in the late 19th and early 20th centuries redefined the very idea of tall buildings in urban landscapes. Born in 1856 in Boston, Sullivan began his career in architecture in Chicago after the Great Fire of 1871- a pivotal period that set the stage for a wave of ambitious reconstruction and innovation.

Sullivan’s architectural philosophy and innovations

Sullivan is perhaps best known for his guiding principle, “form follows function”, which argued that a building’s design should emerge naturally from its purpose, rather than adhering to decorative traditions. His partnership with Dankmar Adler produced over 100 groundbreaking buildings, many of which pioneered the use of steel-frame construction. This method allowed architects to build taller structures that were lighter, stronger, and more dynamic than the masonry-based buildings of the past.

Mentorship and influence

Beyond his own prolific career, Sullivan was also a mentor to other prominent architects, most notably Frank Lloyd Wright. He heavily influenced the Chicago School and Prairie School movements, leaving a lasting mark on American architecture.

The world’s 1st skyscraper: Home Insurance Building

The Home Insurance Building in Chicago, completed in 1885, is widely recognised as the world’s first skyscraper. Designed by William Le Baron Jenney, it was the first tall building to employ a fireproof metal frame, making its great height- initially 10 stories- possible and practical. While Sullivan didn’t design this specific building, his work soon defined the broader philosophy and aesthetic of skyscrapers that followed.

Legacy in tall buildings

Sullivan’s subsequent masterpieces, like the Auditorium Building in Chicago, the Wainwright Building in Saint Louis, and the Guaranty Building in Buffalo, further advanced skyscraper technology and beauty, integrating ornate natural motifs and soaring vertical lines. His contributions earned him the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal and the affectionate titles "father of skyscrapers" and "father of modernism".

Louis H Sullivan transformed the urban skyline, and the Home Insurance Building stands as the world's first true skyscraper, launching a revolution in city architecture.