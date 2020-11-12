Image Source : FILE WHO may recommend Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use if meets necessary criteria

The World Health Organization (WHO) may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the candidate meets necessary criteria, it has told Sputniknews.com in a statement.

"The WHO has been in touch with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which expressed interest in applying for the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their Sputnik V candidate vaccine. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, the WHO will publish the results widely," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Russia announced that its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis that was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection.

The WHO emphasises that the process of submitting data on medicines for prequalification or listing for emergency use is confidential.

The period of time needed to evaluate data received from the vaccine manufacturer depends on the quality of the data and on how it meets the WHO criteria.

The WHO has not yet prequalified any COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The WHO prequalification ensured that vaccines used in immunisation programmes are safe, and efficacious and meet the recommended standards for Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Clinical Practice.

