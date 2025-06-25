Who is Zohran Mamdani? Indian-origin politician set to be New York City Mayor Mamdani's stunning rise will serve as a rebuke to the Democratic establishment, and give hope to other progressives hoping to run in elections around the country.

New York:

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, is set to become New York City's mayor after his opponent conceded defeat on Tuesday night, although it could be days before the final result is known.

After 91 per cent of votes were counted in the primary’s first round, Mamdani, a state representative, had 43.5 per cent of the vote. Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who had been a heavy favourite until recent weeks, was at 36.4 per cent and conceded on Tuesday night. Speaking at a campaign rally, Cuomo said Mamdani had run a "really smart and good and impactful campaign".

“Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” Cuomo said. Brad Lander, the progressive New York comptroller, was third with 11.4 per cent.

New York City mayoral polls

New York City uses a ranked-choice voting system, and as neither candidate is likely to reach 50%, the board of elections will now tally people’s second-choice candidates. Mamdani, who cross-endorsed with Lander last week, is predicted to benefit more than Cuomo from the count.

Mamdani's stunning rise will serve as a rebuke to the Democratic establishment, and give hope to other progressives hoping to run in elections around the country. Cuomo was backed by deep pocketed donors and endorsed by a wave of centrist figures including Bill Clinton, but Mamdani benefitted from a surge of grassroots support among young people in particular.

Speaking on Tuesday night Cuomo said he had called Mamdani to “congratulate him”.

“He put together a great campaign and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote,” Cuomo said. “I applaud him sincerely for his effort.”

Cuomo told the New York Times that he may still run in the November mayoral election as an independent.

Who is Zohran Mamdani

But given the heavily Democratic makeup of New York, and the unpopularity of the incumbent Eric Adams, Mamdani will be favorite to become New York’s 11th mayor.

Cuomo, the centrist former governor, and Mamdani emerged as the frontrunners in the final weeks of the primary, Mamdani closing the gap on Cuomo through an abundance of enthusiasm from young New Yorkers.

Mamdani had hoped to benefit from the primary’s ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank five candidates in order of preference.

Cuomo, who was elected to three terms as governor before resigning in disgrace amid accusations of sexual harassment, entered the race with the far superior name recognition, and at one point had a 30-point lead in polling. But a survey released on Monday showed Mamdani winning the primary after multiple rounds of counting.

Mamdani ran on a progressive platform, promising to freeze rent and make buses free citywide, and his campaign was propelled by a social media following that dwarfs his rivals’. He was endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at an event attended by thousands of people in June, and has also won the backing of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator.

Also Read: 'Fake News': Trump rejects intel report that suggests US strikes didn't destroy Iran's nuclear sites