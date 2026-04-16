Who is the real boss of Pakistan? Video reveals truth during Munir's visit to Iran for peace talks

New Delhi:

Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran on Wednesday for talks with the Iranian leadership as part of his country's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran. Notably, he was part of a delegation that includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation members upon their arrival in Tehran. "The purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations," Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

Who is the real boss of Pakistan? Video says it all

In a video of Munir's reception in Iran, that was shared by its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Munir was seen stepping off the plane first. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was almost tucked away in the background, and was the second person to step out of the aircraft.

More than that, Munir's aide-de-camp stood close behind him holding a bulletproof shield – generally the kind of security given for heads of state, not military chiefs. Political observers said this moment laid bare the real power structure in Pakistan, which has been an open secret for decades.

(Image Source : AP)Asim Munir was greeted by Abbas Araghchi.

ISPR says Munir led a high-powered delegation to Tehran

ISPR, the Pakistani military's mouthpiece, confirmed that Field Marshal Munir led a high-powered delegation that included Interior Minister Naqvi. The group flew to Tehran to hold talks with key Iranian leaders and carry fresh messages aimed at bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran.

It was clearly looked like Iran knows with whom power rests in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who himself received the Pakistani delegation at the airport, embraced Munir first and then Naqvi. In a post on X, Araghchi said, he was "delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran". The post had no mention of Naqvi.

(Image Source : AP)Asim Munir gets down from plane in Tehran.

"Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasising that it reflects our deep and strong bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong — and shared," Araghchi posted on X.

Naqvi was sidelined during Tehran visit

It should be noted here that Naqvi is not just any Pakistani politician. He is the number two in the PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet who serves as the chairperson of the country's all-powerful cricket board, the PCB. But after arrival in Tehran, Naqvi was seen standing quietly behind the army chief. He was almost hidden from view as Munir greeted Araghchi.

Another most important thing to notice here was that Munir's armed military aide, who carried the bulletproof shield, a level of personal protection normally given only to presidents or prime ministers during state visits. Unlike other civilian leaders, military chiefs usually do not receive bulletproof shield protection when disembarking on official foreign visits.

(Image Source : PTI)Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holds meeting with Asim Munir in Tehran.

Munir's visit to World Economic Forum in 2026 had sparked ridicule

Earlier, another video showing Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2026 had sparked online ridicule after speculation that he was wearing a bulletproof jacket under his suit. However, in the latest video, users on social media pointed out what was really going on.

When asked who was really heading Pakistan's mediation efforts, former Information Minister in Imran Khan's Cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, said, "Frankly, there are no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General Asim Munir. He is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now is with the Field Marshal or CDF. Even yesterday, President Trump actually named General Asim Munir as the Leader of Pakistan, and he has not even bothered to talk about Shehbaz Sharif."

Questions raised about balance of power in Pakistan

This is not the first time that such questions have been raised about the balance of power in Pakistan. For several decades, the army has played a major role in politics and foreign policy. However, the Tehran visit and the airport footage have clearly brought the reality into out once again. Even as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government remains in office, day-to-day decisions on sensitive diplomatic and security matters appear to rest firmly with the army chief.

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Former Pak minister exposes country's power play: 'Munir is de facto leader, US ignoring Shehbaz'