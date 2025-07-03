Who is Soham Parekh? The Indian techie moonlighting US startups and how is he earning Rs 3 lakh a day The revelation has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, prompting strong reactions from founders, investors, and engineers. Many are calling it one of the most audacious employment scams in recent memory.

Soham Parekh is under fire after Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, accused him of moonlighting and deceiving multiple startups. Parekh, who holds a master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, is alleged to have worked at several companies simultaneously, drawing sharp criticism from entrepreneurs in the US. Now, AI investor Deedy Das has added to the controversy, calling Parekh just the "tip of the iceberg".

Aellgations

In a LinkedIn post, Doshi wrote, "PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He's been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses.”

Backing Doshi’s claim, Deedy Das argued that Parekh represents a larger issue in the remote work ecosystem. According to him, there are thousands of similar cases that remain unnoticed. Das described this trend as widespread and warned employers to remain vigilant.

Who is Soham Parekh?

According to a resume shared by Suhail Doshi, Soham Parekh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, completed in 2020, reportedly with a GPA of 9.83 out of 10. He also claims to have earned a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2022. These academic credentials, if genuine, appear to have played a role in helping him land roles at several competitive startups. However, in light of the recent controversy, the accuracy of these qualifications has come under scrutiny, with some alleging that parts of his résumé may have been fabricated.

Parekh's resume lists experience at various tech startups, many of which are backed by Y Combinator. He allegedly served as a Senior Software Engineer (Contract) at Dynamo AI from January 2024 to the present. Before that, he worked as a Senior Fullstack Engineer at Union.ai from January 2023 to January 2024, and at Synthesia from December 2021 to December 2022. He also reportedly held the role of Founding Software Engineer at Alan AI between January and December 2021, and worked as an Open Source Fellow at GitHub from May to August 2020.

Other companies linked to Parekh include Antimetal, Fleet AI, and Mosaic. Founders and team members from several of these startups, such as Matthew Parkhurst, CEO of Antimetal, and Michelle Lim, Head of Product at Warp, have confirmed that they hired Parekh. However, many noted that his stints were often brief, raising further concerns about his conduct and professional integrity.

Who is he duping companies?

Das also shared screenshots from Reddit, where a user claimed to earn USD 800,000 (Rs 6.85 crore) annually through five simultaneous jobs. The individual, a data expert with 15 years of experience, said they now earn over US 3,000 (Rs 2.5 lakh) a day. The Reddit community where such discussions are taking place reportedly has more than five lakh members, indicating the scale of the trend.

Tactics used by such people to work in multiple companies

Das outlined several methods used by individuals juggling multiple jobs. These include: