Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk's partner who accompanied him in meeting with PM Modi

Who is Elon Musk's partner Shivon Zilis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday at Blair House in Washington, DC. Musk arrived at Blair House with his family, including his partner, Shivon Zilis, and three children, to meet Modi. According to a report, this was her second high-profile public appearance following her attendance at US President Donald Trump’s dinner at the Building Museum on January 19, a day before President's inauguration.

Shivon Zilis was born in Canada and is a Yale University graduate

Shivon Zilis, 39, Elon Musk's partner, is Canada-born with a graduation degree reportedly from Yale University. Her father, Richard Zilis, is Canadian, while her mother, Sharda N, is Indian.

Zilis, having worked with Tesla between 2017 and 2019 as a project director, currently works as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. According to a report, she has also worked as an advisor to Sam Altman's OpenAI.

Zilis was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of venture capitalists in 2015 and was also named among LinkedIn's 35 Under 35. Musk and Zilis became parents to their twins in 2021, and they welcomed their third child in 2024.

Here's what PM Modi said on meeting with Elon Musk's family

Moreover, PM Modi took to X to say, "It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk ’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!"

PM Modi also interacted with the DOGE chief’s three young children, who were present during the meeting. PM Modi and Musk discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology and energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US.

“Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington, DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation,” PM Modi added in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting with Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, a US automotive and clean energy company.

