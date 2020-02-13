Who is Rishi Sunak Britain has got its new finance minister -- Rishi Sunak. The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. The post of the Chancellor of the Exchequer comes effectively as a promotion for Sunak, who had been holding the post of Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Who is Rishi Sunak Britain has got its new finance minister -- Rishi Sunak. The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. The post of the Chancellor of the Exchequer comes effectively as a promotion for Sunak, who had been holding the post of Chief Secretary to the Treasury. WHO IS RISHI SUNAK Rishi Sunak was first elected to the British Parliament in 2015. He has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second-in-command to the finance minister. Rishi Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College before pursuing Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. Sunak has an MBA degree from Stanford University in the United States. Sunak's father was a doctor. His mother ran a chemist shop. Before his political venture, Sunak worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund. Rishi Sunak co-founded a one-billion pount global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses. His wife Akshata is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The couple has two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka. ALSO READ | Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed finance minister of UK rishi sunak

britain