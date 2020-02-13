Britain has got its new finance minister -- Rishi Sunak. The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. The post of the Chancellor of the Exchequer comes effectively as a promotion for Sunak, who had been holding the post of Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
WHO IS RISHI SUNAK
- Rishi Sunak was first elected to the British Parliament in 2015.
- He has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second-in-command to the finance minister.
- Rishi Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College before pursuing Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University.
- Sunak has an MBA degree from Stanford University in the United States.
- Sunak's father was a doctor. His mother ran a chemist shop.
- Before his political venture, Sunak worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund.
- Rishi Sunak co-founded a one-billion pount global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses.
- His wife Akshata is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The couple has two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.
