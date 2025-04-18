Who is Phoenix Ikner? Florida State University gunman, son of Leon County Sheriff's deputy

Phoenix Ikner has been identified as the suspected shooter in the Florida State University shooting, which left two people dead and at least five others injured. The 20-year-old is the son of Leon County Sheriff’s deputy Jessica Ikner and a part of the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Youth Advisory Council. Authorities said that Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon during the shooting.

The weapon, which was found at the scene, is believed to have been purchased legally by the sheriff’s deputy, which had become her personal property by the time of the shooting.

Ikner is a student of the Florida State University and was also found in possession of a shotgun, not known if he used it at the time of the attack.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said Ikner was a longstanding member of the sheriff's office's youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programmes with the office. His mother has been with the sheriff’s office for over 18 years.

Who are the victims?

The two who were killed in the shooting were not students of the institution, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. Five people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, authorities said, adding that Phoenix Ikner is also receiving medical attention.

However, the extent of the victim’s injuries and those of the suspect were not immediately known. A hospital spokesperson said that among those injured, one was in critical condition and the others were in serious condition.

What do we know about the shooting so far?

At midday, Florida State University issued an active shooter alert near the student union after gunshots were reported around 11:50 am ET. Students and parents sought shelter in nearby areas, including a bowling alley and a freight elevator. Emergency services responded swiftly, and hundreds of students evacuated the area.

Law enforcement officers arrived quickly and shot the suspect after he refused to comply with commands, though he is not believed to have fired at officers. The threat was declared neutralised by midafternoon.

A campus lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 pm EDT, but several areas, including the student union, remained active crime scenes. Florida State cancelled all classes and university events through Friday and postponed all athletic events through Sunday.