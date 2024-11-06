Trump wins North Carolina, who is leading in other swing states? Check projections

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Donald Trump leading in Swing States

As Donald Trump is heading towards an easy win, a major push came from swing states. There are seven swing states in the United States which are neither democrat nor republic and hence play a decisive role in the elections. These seven swing states include - Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, and Nevada.

Trump wins North Carolina

According to trends, Donald Trump is ahead in all these swing states except Nevada where the trends are not open yet. In North Carolina, Trump secured victory by a narrow margin of 2.8 per cent. Donald Trump garnered 2,666,753 votes while Kamala Harris got 2,520,256.

Projections in other states

In most of the states over 70 per cent of votes have been counted. In Arizona, where the difference is just half per cent, 50 per cent of the votes have been counted so far. In Wisconsin and Georgia, Trump is leading with over 2 to 4 per cent and the counting of over 70 to 90 per cent votes has been concluded. In Michigan, Trump has taken a lead of over 4 per cent as nearly half of the counting has concluded.

Notably, across the seven main battleground states in 2024, there are 10 counties, out of more than 500, that voted for Trump in 2016 and then flipped to Joe Biden in 2020. Most are small and home to relatively few voters, with Arizona's Maricopa a notable exception. So it's not likely they'll swing an entire state all by themselves.