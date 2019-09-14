Who was Hamza Bin Laden

Hamza Bin Laden

Hamza bin Laden is the son of Osama bin Laden. The United States has confirmed Hamza bin Ladin was killed in a counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Hamza bin Laden was a high-ranking al-Qaeda member.

Hamza bin Laden's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018, wherein he had threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been born around 1989. His father moved to Afghanistan in 1996 and declared war against the US Hamza went with him and appeared in al Qaeda propaganda videos.

As a leader of al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden oversaw operations against Western targets that culminated in September 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center and on the Pentagon.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

At that time, Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran, while documents were recovered from the compound indicated that aides had been trying to reunite him with his father.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump confirms Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza Bin Laden is dead