Who is Dr Karyna Shuliak, the woman who could inherit Jeffrey Epstein's fortune?

New York:

Dr Karyna Shuliak, a 37-year-old dentist who was born in Belarus who was Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend for over eight years, has come under public scrutiny after the release of investigative files regarding her relationship with the sex offender.

According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), Epstein had arranged a fake marriage to help her obtain US citizenship. The report also stated that Shuliak could inherit up to USD 100 million from his estate, including a 33-carat diamond ring.

Shuliak had moved to New York on a student visa in 2010, and nine months later, in March 2011, she met Epstein. At the time the two met, Shuliak was 21-year-old and was working as a dental assistant, while Epstein was 58.

A same-sex marriage for Shuliak?

By 2012, Shuliak’s student visa expired. In early 2013, Epstein arranged a same-sex marriage for her to get her a US citizenship. He selected a 30-year-old woman from his staff to marry her, reasoning that a same-sex marriage in New York would be the easiest way to get her a green card.

According to the NYT report, the woman (allegedly a victim of Epstein) was instructed to meet Shuliak at the New York City Marriage Bureau on September 16, 2013. She was told to come along with her bags packed so she could fly to the US Virgin Islands immediately after obtaining the marriage licence. Three weeks later, the two were married at the Office of the City Clerk.

However, the woman later claimed she had been forced into marriage.

Her lawyer, Brad Edwards, said she was a victim of Epstein and could not discuss her situation directly. He further added, "nobody was permitted or dared ever to disobey Jeffrey Epstein."

Following the wedding, a lawyer working for Epstein submitted paperwork listing Shuliak as the woman's spouse and beneficiary. The application was approved, and the deportation proceedings against Shuliak were dismissed. She received a green card months later and became a US citizen in May 2018. The couple divorced in 2019.

Her path to Columbia University

Epstein also helped Shuliak get admission to Columbia University's dental school in 2012. After an initial rejection, Epstein asked his dentist, Dr Thomas J Magnani, a Columbia alumnus, to support her application. Epstein donated approximately USD 210,000 to the university.

As per reports in 2023, after Epstein's death, Magnani, along with Dr James Fine, also helped Shuliak secure a "faculty internship" at their private Midtown practice. She graduated in May 2025 and received her New York dental license in November.

After the release of the Epstein files, Columbia demoted Fine and removed Magnani from his alumni leadership posts. The university said Shuliak had met the qualifications for admission and did not recommend any action against her.

Where is Shuliak now?

After receiving her New York licence, Shuliak took a part-time position at a dental practice in Downtown Brooklyn. She found the opportunity through a listing on Indeed.com. A patient, Yoonhae Kim, said she was treated by Shuliak twice without knowing her identity until the Epstein files were released.

Shuliak's last day at the practice was February 12. She called in sick on February 16 and did not return. Her lawyer declined to comment on whether she had found another job. She has never considered herself one of his victims, and federal authorities have never regarded her as a co-conspirator in his sex trafficking scheme.

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