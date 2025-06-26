Who is Arya Rajendran, Kerala's trailblazing Mayor spotlighted in Zohran Mamdani's viral post? Arya Rajendran etched her name into the history books in 2020 when she was just 21 years old. She became the youngest mayor in India by taking charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

New Delhi:

Zohran Mamdani, son of acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, has clinched victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary and set the stage for a high-stakes face-off in November's final election. A win would place Mamdani at the helm of one of the most prestigious political offices in the United States. But this ambitious leap didn't happen overnight as it appears to have been years in the making. A resurfaced social media post from 2020, now going viral reveals Mamdani's early political vision and admiration for young leadership.

Back in December 2020, Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Socialist, shared a post originally from CPI(M) Puducherry featuring Arya Rajendran, who had just become the 21-year-old Mayor of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. "Comrade Arya Rajendran, age 21, new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She will be the youngest mayor of a major city in the world," read the December 2020 post by the CPM handle. Mamdani, on his X (then-Twitter) asked, "So what kind of mayor does NYC need right now?" He, himself, responded by sharing the CPM post about Rajendran.

(Image Source : X)Zohran Mamdani's viral post.

Who is Arya Rajendran?

Arya Rajendran etched her name into the history books in 2020 when she was just 21 years old. She became the youngest mayor in India by taking charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Born in 1999, Rajendran shattered the previous record held by current Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had assumed leadership of Nagpur's civic body at the age of 27. Rajendran's unprecedented achievement drew praise from across the political and business spectrum, with prominent figures like Kamal Haasan, Shashi Tharoor, and Gautam Adani applauding her rise.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Rajendran was elected from the Mudavanmugal ward during the 2020 Kerala local body elections. A graduate in Mathematics, she also hails from Kerala's influential Nair community, traditionally considered part of the Savarna castes. Her political roots run deep. Rajendran began her activism early, joining Balasangham -- the children’s wing of the CPI(M) -- when she was in fifth grade. She eventually rose to become its state president. She also held key roles in student politics, serving as a state committee member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and as a CPI(M) area committee member in Chala, Thiruvananthapuram. Her personal and political life are intertwined, as she is married to Sachin Dev, the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Kerala.

In 2023, Rajendran found herself at the heart of a national conversation after a photograph of her working from her office with her one-month-old baby captured public imagination and went viral on social media. The moment sparked discussions around working mothers and gender roles in leadership. Continuing her political ascent, she was inducted into the CPI(M)’s Thiruvananthapuram District Committee in 2024, cementing her status as one of the party's emerging young leaders.

ALSO READ: Who is Zohran Mamdani? Indian-origin politician set to be New York City Mayor