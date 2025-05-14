Who is Anita Anand, the Indian-origin minister in Mark Carney’s new cabinet in Canada? A Member of Parliament for Oakville, Ontario, Anita Anand entered into politics in 2019 and in recent years, she has assumed four key Cabinet portfolio

In a significant development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State. His new Cabinet is also supported by 10 Secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister's portfolio.

What are new challenges of new Canadian Cabinet?

of After unveiling of the new Cabinet, Carney outlined the government's top priorities -- creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening Canada's economy.

Sharing a post on X, Carney wrote, "Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy -- the strongest economy in the G7."

In another post, he wrote, "Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, bring down the cost of living, and build a stronger economy. This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment."

Who is Anita Anand: Know all about new Canadian minister

One of the key faces of the newly unveiled cabinet includes Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A Member of Parliament for Oakville, Ontario, Anita Anand entered into politics in 2019 and in recent years, she has assumed four key Cabinet portfolios. She has served at the Ministry of Public Services and Procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she was directing Canada's vaccine acquisitions and health-related commodities. She became Defence Minister of Canada in 2021. And as Defence Minister, she checked Canada's assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia and addressed sexual misconduct amongst the Canadian Armed Forces.

Even as she was shifted to the Treasury Board in mid 2023 in a step back, she was again placed in a high-profile role in September 2024 as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

Born on 20 May 1967 in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Anita Anand’s father was Tamilian and mother was Punjabi who migrated to Canada in the early 1960s. Anand had received first-class degrees from Dalhousie University, the University of Toronto, and Oxford University.

She was teaching law at elite universities like Yale before entering into politics. Anita was a specialist in financial regulation and corporate governance before she entered public life.

Check full list of new Canadian cabinet ministers?

The new cabinet ministers includes Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board; Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety; Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue; Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade; Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages; Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services; Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario; Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry; Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-US Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy.

The cabinet also includes Joel Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement; Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food; Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence; Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health; Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada; Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade; Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario; Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries; and Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism).