WHO declares Mpox a global health emergency again amid Congo outbreak

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A laboratory nurse takes a sample from a child declared a suspected case of Mpox at the treatment centre in Munigi, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. This decision follows a severe outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has since spread to neighboring countries like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Mpox transmission and symptoms

Mpox, which spreads through close contact, is usually mild but can be fatal in rare cases. The infection causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body. The current outbreak began with an endemic strain, clade I, in Congo, but a new variant, clade Ib, has emerged, spreading more easily through routine close contact, including sexual contact.

Urgent international response required

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for a coordinated international response to halt the spread and save lives. Earlier this week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also declared a mpox emergency, noting that the virus is spreading at an alarming rate across the continent.

Surge in cases across Africa

So far this year, over 17,000 suspected mpox cases and 517 deaths have been reported in Africa, marking a 160% increase compared to the same period last year. A total of 13 countries on the continent have reported cases.

Previous mpox emergency in 2022

A different variant of mpox, clade IIb, spread globally in 2022, primarily through sexual contact among men who have sex with men. This prompted the WHO to declare a public health emergency, which was lifted 10 months later.

Also read | PM Modi likely to travel to New York in September to attend UN Summit: Sources