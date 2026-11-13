Who could replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia? Meet 3 Indian-origin CEOs who have emerged as potential contenders

Three Indian-origin technology leaders, Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora and Thomas Kurian have emerged as potential contenders to replace Jensen Huang. as the chief executive of Nvidia. The Micron Technology CEO, Palo Alto Networks chief and Google Cloud head are reportedly among the names being discussed as the artificial intelligence chipmaker begins its search for a permanent successor to its co-founder.

Huang stepped down with immediate effect on Thursday after more than three decades at the helm of Nvidia. The company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and said its board will consider candidates from both within and outside the organisation. The search comes at a crucial time for Nvidia, which has grown from a graphics processor manufacturer into one of the world's most valuable technology companies and a leading supplier of AI chips.

Sanjay Mehrotra: Micron CEO with decades of semiconductor experience

Sanjay Mehrotra, who currently heads Micron Technology, brings extensive experience in the semiconductor industry. He has led the company through several boom-and-bust cycles, navigating changing market conditions and shifts in demand for memory chips.

During his tenure, Micron's shares have climbed more than 2,700%, with growing demand for memory products used in AI infrastructure contributing to the company's performance. His experience in the global semiconductor market makes him one of the names being discussed for Nvidia's top position.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Sanjay Mehrotra

Nikesh Arora: Palo Alto Networks chief with Google and SoftBank experience

Nikesh Arora has been leading cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its presence in AI-powered cybersecurity, an increasingly important area for businesses dealing with digital threats.

Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Arora served as president and chief operating officer of SoftBank. He also spent a decade at Google, giving him experience across some of the world's biggest technology businesses. His background in managing large organisations and expanding technology operations has brought him into the conversation around Nvidia's next chief executive.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Nikesh Arora

Thomas Kurian: Google Cloud CEO with AI and enterprise expertise

Thomas Kurian heads Google Cloud, a major player in the global cloud computing and artificial intelligence market. His responsibilities cover cloud infrastructure, enterprise software and AI services.

Kurian's role involves managing large-scale technology operations as well as relationships with major corporate customers. His experience in cloud computing and enterprise technology could be relevant to Nvidia as it continues to operate at the centre of the global AI industry.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Thomas Kurian

Who else could replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia?

The succession discussion is not limited to the three Indian-origin executives. Nvidia's own Colette Kress, who has taken charge as interim CEO, is also among the potential candidates. Another internal name is vice-president Ian Buck, who played a key role in developing CUDA, Nvidia's software platform that helped make its graphics processors central to modern AI computing.

Potential external contenders reportedly include Arm CEO Rene Haas and Apple's chief hardware officer Johny Srouji.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia has hired an outside firm to identify suitable candidates. Finding a permanent replacement could prove difficult given Huang's central role in building the company and steering its growth over more than 30 years.

Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO?

Huang's resignation came amid growing scrutiny over reports of multiple extramarital affairs. One of the reported relationships involved a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of being a Chinese spy, raising concerns about possible national security implications.

The Nvidia co-founder admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees, apologising to his family and colleagues. "I was unfaithful to my wife," he said.

The controversy prompted concerns and calls for investigations in the US. Nvidia has maintained that there is no reason to believe its confidential information or national security has been compromised.

Following Huang's departure, Kress was appointed interim CEO as the board began considering internal and external candidates. Longtime director Harvey Jones was also named the company's first-ever Chairman of the Board.

The leadership change marks a significant moment for Nvidia, which Huang co-founded in 1993. The company now faces the task of finding someone capable of taking over from a leader who played a central role in its transformation into a global force in artificial intelligence computing.

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