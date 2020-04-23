Image Source : AP WHO chief Tedros calls on US to reconsider funding freeze

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief called on the United States to reconsider its decision to freeze funding to the organization, and hoped that the US will once again support WHO's work and continue to save lives. "The US has been supporting WHO and it's number one donor (of WHO). We value that, we appreciate that," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a briefing on Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Having appreciated the US funding for helping build the national health system in Ethiopia where he used to be the minister of health, Tedros said he has also been a live witness as the WHO chief of the US support to his organisation.

"I hope the US believes that this is an important investment not just to help others, but for the US to stay safe also," he said.

"So I hope the freezing of the funding will be reconsidered and the US will once again support WHO's work and continue to save lives."

The US announced last week a decision to halt its funding to the WHO, at a time when the specialized UN agency for international public health is coordinating a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

