White House reiterates Donald Trump involved in India-Pakistan ceasefire

Washington:

The United States on Tuesday reiterated that President Trump stopped the war between India and Pakistan and was actively involved in brokering a truce between Russia and Ukraine as well. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while addressing the media, said President Trump was also trying to negotiate a peace deal in Gaza and several hostages were released due to his efforts.

Leavitt also said nuclear facilities in Iran were completely destroyed after Trump’s orders.

"Look at what the president (US President Trump) has done on the world stage. He has ended wars, like India and Pakistan. He continues to work aggressively to end the war in Russia and Ukraine. He completely obliterated Iran's nuclear sites. He has continued to hopefully negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, to end that conflict and release all of the hostages. We've seen many of the hostages released as a result of this president's efforts," she said.

Trump claims trade deal threat

President Trump and other key leaders and officials of the US have time and again said the former played a key role amid unrest between India and Pakistan. On Saturday, Trump said it was his trade deal threat that stopped the hostilities between the two nuclear powers.

"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that... But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states," he had said.

India clarifies no third party involved

India has, however, claimed there was no third party involved in the truce and the Pakistani side requested for a ceasefire. PM Modi also apprised Donald Trump about this during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders.