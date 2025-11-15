Which countries have no rivers and how do they survive without natural waterways Despite lacking rivers, many of these countries, especially in the Middle East and island nations, have managed to sustain urban growth, agriculture, and daily life through technological innovation and careful water management.

New Delhi:

While rivers are lifelines for most countries, 18 nations around the world have no permanent natural rivers. From arid deserts to small island nations, these countries rely on alternative water sources such as desalination, groundwater, imported water, and rainwater harvesting to sustain life.

Middle East leads the list

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen are among the most well-known riverless countries. Millions of years ago, ancient rivers flowed across the Arabian Peninsula, but today, extreme aridity and scarce rainfall have left the landscape dry. Saudi Arabia, for example, produces some of the world's largest volumes of desalinated water to supply its cities, farms, and industries.

Oman and the UAE rely on temporary streams called wadis, which appear only after heavy rainfall and quickly disappear. Qatar imports much of its drinking water, while Bahrain has turned almost entirely to desalination after natural springs diminished due to overuse and seawater intrusion.

Africa and Europe's riverless nations

In Africa, Libya and Djibouti lack permanent rivers due to desert climates. Europe also has a few riverless territories: Malta, Monaco, and Vatican City. In these nations, limited rainfall and small land areas prevent the formation of flowing rivers, so residents depend on groundwater and rainwater storage systems.

Island nations of Oceania and the Caribbean

Several island nations, including The Bahamas, Maldives, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu, also have no permanent rivers. Many rely on rainwater harvesting and small underground aquifers. Rising sea levels and groundwater contamination, particularly in the Maldives, pose additional challenges for freshwater access.

Human innovation sustains life

Despite the absence of rivers, many of these countries flourish. Cities such as Riyadh, Dubai, and Doha have grown through technological solutions like large-scale desalination and smart urban planning. This demonstrates how human ingenuity can overcome natural limitations and ensure water security even in the harshest environments.

Full List of countries without permanent rivers:

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

Yemen

Libya

Djibouti

Maldives

Malta

Monaco

Vatican City

Nauru

Kiribati

Tuvalu

Marshall Islands

Tonga

Key facts:

Saudi Arabia produces over half its drinking water via desalination. Oman and the UAE have seasonal wadis that only flow after heavy rain. The Maldives relies heavily on rainwater harvesting due to rising sea levels. Bahrain depends primarily on desalination after natural springs declined. The Bahamas and Malta rely on small limestone aquifers for freshwater. Ancient river networks once existed in the Arabian Peninsula, now buried under desert sands.

These countries highlight that while rivers are critical for most civilisations, modern technology and careful planning can sustain human life even where flowing water is absent.