When will Russia-Ukraine war end? Delegations hold new round of peace talks in Turkey

Istanbul: The delegations from Russia and Ukraine gathered in Turkey on Monday for the second round of direct peace talks in just over two weeks, even as the expectations were low for any significant progress on ending the three-year war.

The Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, arrived on Sunday evening, Russian state media reported.

In the meantime, the Turkish officials said the meeting would start at 1 pm local time, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presiding over the talks and officials from the Turkish intelligence agency also present.

However, Ukrainian spokesperson Tykhyi said the start would be at midday local time. It was not immediately possible to clarify the discrepancy.

Both countries far apart on key conditions for stopping war

Recent comments by senior officials in both countries indicate they remain far apart on the key conditions for stopping the war.

Fierce fighting has in the meantime continued along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, and both sides have hit each other's territory with deep strikes.

Ukrainian drone attack destroys 40 Russian planes

On Sunday, a Ukrainian drone attack destroyed more than 40 Russian planes deep inside Russia, Ukraine's Security Service said, while Moscow pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Russian air defences downed 162 Ukrainian drones over eight Russian regions overnight, as well as over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Russia's Defence Ministry said Monday.

Ukrainian air defenses damaged 52 out of 80 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ballistic missiles strike residential areas in Kharkiv

Two ballistic missiles struck a residential neighbourhood in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, including one that hit near a school, the city's mayor said.

One missile landed near an apartment building, while the second struck a road near the school, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a statement and published a photo of a wide crater.

