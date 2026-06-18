What's in the Iran-US deal? Top Democrats seek urgent briefing, writes to Rubio

Washington:

Senior Democratic lawmakers have called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide Congress with an immediate briefing on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran to end a conflict that lasted for more than three months.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Congressman Jim Himes and Congressman Adam Smith — the ranking Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Armed Services committees — asked Rubio to brief lawmakers as soon as he returns to Washington.

Rubio is currently accompanying US President Donald Trump during his visit to France for the G7 Summit and related meetings. The lawmakers said Congress needed a clearer understanding of the agreement and the administration’s plans for implementing it.



“While we welcome the Administration's turn toward diplomacy and its decision to end this war of choice, the Administration must provide Congress with greater details about the MoU, any side agreements, and the Administration's plan and strategy for the 60-day ceasefire period,” the Congressmen said in the letter.

Questions raised over sanctions, nuclear programme and regional security

The Democratic leaders requested information on several key issues, including sanctions relief, Iran’s nuclear programme and reports of economic and reconstruction funding linked to the agreement. They also criticised the administration for providing inconsistent public explanations about the deal.

“On all these questions, the Administration has already repeatedly contradicted itself while asking the American people to trust the contents of an agreement that hasn't been made available to them,” the lawmakers said.

The letter further called for Congress to receive all relevant documents before any briefing takes place. “We request that this briefing occur as soon as possible and that all relevant documents, including the full text of the MoU and any related agreements or implementing arrangements, be provided to Congress in advance,” they said.

In addition, the lawmakers sought clarification on whether the agreement places any restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme or its support for proxy groups operating across the Middle East.

Concerns over war's impact

The Congressmen highlighted the human and economic costs of the conflict, stating that 14 US service members had been killed since the war began on February 28, while hundreds more were injured. They also noted damage to key American assets in the region, depleted military stockpiles and significant hardship faced by regional allies.

According to the lawmakers, the conflict also contributed to soaring global prices for food, oil and other goods, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted international trade and energy supplies.

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