What is Exercise Pitch Black, how many nations are participating in 2022?

Exercise Pitch Black: The warfare exercise -- Exercise Pitch Black -- takes place once in every two years and is hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The warfare exercise generally takes place in Northern Australia's RAAF bases -- Darwin and Tindal.

This year, about 100 aircraft and 2,500 military personnel from 17 nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, NZ, Philippines, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, UK & US will arrive in two weeks to commence Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the Australian government informed.

What Exercise Pitch Black is conducted?

The aim of this exercise is to practice Offensive Counter Air (OCA) and Defensive Counter Air (DCA) combat. The exercise takes place in a simulated war environment.

How Exercise Pitch Black is conducted?

Traditionally, Exercise Pitch Black is conducted in two teams, 'red team' and 'blue team' which are based on separate locations, with combat taking place between the two teams.

When was the first Exercise Pitch Black conducted?

The first Pitch Black exercise took place on June 15-16 1981 between the RAAF units.

