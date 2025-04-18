'What is Elon doing there?' Furious Trump blocks Musk's entry in top secret briefing on China: Report While US President Donald Trump has praised Elon Musk in the past for his role as the DOGE chief, the report claims the SpaceX CEO might have crossed the line this time by annoying White House officials at the top-secret China briefing.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump reportedly blocked DOGE's Elon Musk from attending a top-secret meeting on China, according to a report published in the Daily Mail. The decision was taken after the Tesla CEO annoyed the White House officials. The development also led to the suspension of two top Pentagon officials, Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick, over charges of leaking the news to Musk. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth called off the meeting as Trump too asked the staffers "to kill it", according to another report by Axios.

The report claims that furious Trump sharply reacted when he came to know about the Tesla CEO's planned attendance. He told the staff, "What is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go." President Trump's reaction came as Musk has business interests in China worth billions of pounds.

Notably, Musk's constant presence at the White House, along with his unusual social media posts, has drawn criticism not only from the American public but also irked several administration officials.

While Trump has praised Elon Musk in the past for his role as the DOGE chief, the report claims the SpaceX CEO might have crossed the line this time.

It is to be noted that Musk has already been apprised not to interfere in areas where there would be chances of conflict of interest.

On March 20, a report by the New York Times claimed that the Tesla CEO will be briefed on the US military's action plans about what to do if any war breaks out with China. The NYT report was swiftly rejected by Trump and Pentagon officials as they denied the session would be about military plans involving China.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential 'war with China."