What is Dunki route? Here's the painful account of Indians who pursued it to reach America

Dunki route or donkey route: As a US plane carrying Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar earlier this week, the term that has become one of the most searched ones is the 'Dunki' route. To put it into context, in Punjab, the act of jumping from one place to another is called 'Dunki'. This is where the term 'Dunki Route' came into use. This way helps one to reach some other country, while no one gets to discover it officially.

The second story, which is also popular, says that to go to a country illegally, one needs to walk like a donkey for a long time. For this reason, it is called the 'Dunki' route. Shahrukh Khan's film 'Dunki', released in the year 2023, is based on this.

Personal accounts of those who purused Dunki route

People who went to the US have given their personal accounts, as they say, that going to any country illegally is extremely difficult, risky, as well as expensive. They add that Indian citizens spend lakhs of rupees to enter America illegally. Notably, for America only, people pursue more than one illegal route.

The fares for these Dunki routes vary depending on the time and convenience involved. However, full payment is to be made before the journey begins. Only after the payment is made, the journey starts.

The agents can also alter routes and ways of reaching America during the journey. Passengers, in these conditions, are not left with any option but to obey the agent.

Dunki route to reach Europe

For persons seeking to visit Europe illegally, agents suggest taking a tourist visa for the Schengen area of ​​the European Union. Through this visa, one can travel to 26 European countries without any restriction. After this, with the help of an agent, he can enter England or any other country illegally.

These agents often charge hefty fees for everything involved in pursuing the 'Dunki' route, including fake documents, smuggling through shipping containers, etc. Every year, thousands of Indians risk their lives and try to enter America, Canada or European countries through the Donkey Route.

Dunki route agents work in organised way

The agents, who operate the Dunki Route, work in an organisation with every agent having a limited area in which he operates. If someone wants to go from India to America, then first he contacts an agent present in India. This particular agent oversees work related to money, route, time, country and fake documents. After this, the passenger is taken to Dubai or any other place. After reaching there, another agent takes the concerned person to another location via bus or taxi.

Meanwhile, boats are also used, and passengers are required to walk hundreds of kilometres on foot. Agents are changed several times along the way. Travellers cross the borders of many countries illegally. Finally, upon reaching America, the traveller himself needs to answer the authorities.

