What is Bangladesh's 'July Charter'? Jamaat pushes for its implementation, warns of nationwide agitation

Dhaka:

Political tensions are once again rising in Bangladesh as Jamaat-e-Islami threatens to launch nationwide protest if the government fails to implement the July Charter, a reformative state blueprint born out of the country’s 2024 student uprising.

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bangladesh, has accused the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of stalling key democratic reforms that were promised in its election manifesto. This has reignited a debate over Bangladesh’s transition from political turmoil to much-awaited stability in the nation.

Jamaat warns of mass protest

Addressing party workers earlier this week, Rahman declared that the July Charter would be implemented either through Parliament or through street movements. He alleged that the government had slowed down the implementation process despite repeated commitments to uphold the reforms introduced during the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.



“What can be resolved in parliament will be resolved there. If not, it will be resolved on the streets. We cannot abandon the people’s demand. We are committed, and we will not betray the people. This demand will be realised -- if not today, then tomorrow, In Sha Allah,” he said, as reported by The Daily Star.

Jamaat argued that any attempt to modify or indefinitely postpone the charter would be equal to ignoring the will of the people expressed through the 2026 constitutional referendum. The party has warned that it is prepared to organise nationwide demonstrations if progress remains stalled.

What is the July Charter?

The July Charter is a broad constitutional and governance reform framework drafted after the 2024 uprising to strengthen democracy, enhance judicial independence, improve institutional accountability, and reduce the concentration of executive power in Bangladesh. It was finalised under the interim government of Yunus, and later endorsed by a majority of voters in the February 2026 constitutional referendum that were held alongside the general election.

While the referendum provided political backing for the reforms, several proposals still require parliamentary approval before becoming law. This led to disagreements between the government and opposition parties over the pace of implementation.

The 2024 Bangladesh protest

The origins of the July Charter lie in the mass student-led protests that ensued in 2024, against Bangladesh’s quota system in government jobs before evolving into a nationwide anti-government movement. The protest eventually forced long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and leave the country in August 2024.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus subsequently headed an interim administration that initiated political and constitutional reforms, resulting in the July Charter. Although Bangladesh later returned to elected government under the BNP, disagreements over implementing those reforms continue to shape the country’s political landscape.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.