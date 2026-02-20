What did Pakistan bring to the table at Trump's Board of Peace meeting apart from embarrassment?

New Delhi:

During Gaza Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed President Donald Trump as a “man of peace” as he attended an inaugural meeting in Washington. The Board of Peace, formed under a UN Security Council resolution following a fragile October 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, is aimed at overseeing the international stabilisation and rebuilding efforts in Gaza after Israeli war.

Pakistan PM calls Trump 'saviour of South Asia'

Pakistan PM even called Trump 'saviour of South Asia'. Earlier, he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. But, all these efforts by the Pakistani Prime Minister did not seem to cut much ice with Donald Trump as he appeared marginalised and sidelined during the US President's first Gaza Board of Peace meeting.

PM Sharif was sidelined during Board of Peace meeting

Many videos that have gone viral on social media showed Sharif isolated and cutting a lonely figure at the event where Pakistan sought to project its so-called global relevance. There was only embarrassment in store for Pakistan at the summit attended by 40 countries, with India joining in as an observer.

Interestingly, PM Sharif's Board of Peace with Trump was riddled with not only embarrassment, but gaffes as well. The meeting started with a Foreign Ministry statement on Sharif's US visit that was replete with typos. For example, the United States of America became 'Unites States of Americas'. The matter not only became a subject of ridicule globally, but was mocked by Pakistanis themselves as well.

What Pakistan brought to table at Trump's meeting apart from embarrassment?

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Pakistan as a founding member of the BoP and emphasised support for a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid scaling, and a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Pakistan made no concrete commitment of troops

While other nations like Indonesia, Egypt, and Jordan agreed to contribute to an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza, Pakistan made no concrete commitment of troops during the summit. Officials cited political sensitivities regarding coordination with Israeli forces and potential domestic backlash.

Apart from this, Pakistan used the platform to reinforce the narrative that it is a "responsible nuclear state" that chose de-escalation during recent border tensions with India. Trump himself corroborated this, claiming his threat of 200% tariffs forced both nations to settle.

Sharif could not bring anything major to the table during meeting with Trump but became the subject of ridicule when he, instead of outlining Pakistan's plans on Gaza, showered lavish praise on the US President for "mediating" the India-Pakistan ceasefire last year.

