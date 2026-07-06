What caused the deadly clashes in Sri Lankan prison that left 25 dead, over 100 injured

Colombo:

In riots following Sunday’s clash in a Sri Lankan prison between two inmates reporting two deaths and 38 injuries, 25 have been reported dead with over a 100 people injured. Sunday's clashes between two inmates in a Sri Lankan prison has left at least 25 dead and more than 100 others injured, said local officials on Monday.

The fighting began on Sunday evening at the prison in the coastal town of Negembo, about 35km north of the commercial capital city of Colombo. And the unrest then spread beyond the initial clash which led to female inmates climbing onto the prison roof to show support to groups involved in the engagement, following which the roof collapsed, injuring four prisoners initially.

However, clashes erupted again on Monday morning, AC Gajanayake, the prison media spokesperson. He further told the reporters that officers who intervened to stop the fighting were allegedly attacked and chased towards the prison’s main entrance. Some inmates had also attempted to break through the main gates, pushing officers to use force against them, which Gajanayake claimed was minimum.

He said the confrontation began while officers were distributing breakfast to inmates, following an altercation between rival groups in the male ward of the prison. According to his numbers, the Negombo Prison at present holds about 2,400 inmates.

What caused the unrest?

Though no official statement has been released by the prison officials, the violence is believed to have broken out between a group supporting drug trafficking activities within the prison and another group opposing those activities, according to preliminary investigations by NewsFirst, a Sri Lankan news outlet.

According to Hiru News, another Sri Lankan outlet, the clash occurred due to the "betrayal" of information regarding a drug trafficking operation.

What happened next?

Following the deadly unrest, authorities have begun arrangements to transfer inmates from Negombo prison to other holding centers across the country. Spokesperson Gajanayake said the transfers are part of urgent measures aimed at easing tensions inside the prison and restoring order.

According to him, a special team has been appointed by the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the violence and its causes.

To restore and maintain security within the prison, riot control units and the Police Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed, along with police teams supporting the security operation.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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