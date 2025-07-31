What are the six Indian companies that face sanctions from US over Iran petroleum purchases? US officials said Iran uses revenue from oil and petrochemical exports to fund what Washington describes as "destabilising activities" in the Middle East and support for terrorist groups.

In total, six Indian companies faced sanctions from the US for engaging in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, or petrochemical purchases. While imposing sanctions, the US claimed that the Iranian regime uses revenue to fuel conflict in the Middle East, fund terrorism, and oppress its people.

The US Department of State spokesperson said in a statement, "The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people."

The US Department of State announced the sanctions on Wednesday, alleging the Indian firms knowingly engaged in "significant transactions" for the purchase and marketing of Iranian petroleum products, violating American sanctions on Iran.

The sanctioned Indian companies include some of the country's major petrochemical traders. Check full list here:

Alchemical Solutions Private Limited faced the largest allegations, accused of importing Iranian petrochemical products worth over USD 84 million between January and December 2024.

Global Industrial Chemicals Limited is alleged to have purchased Iranian petrochemicals, including methanol, valued at over USD 51 million between July 2024 and January 2025.

Jupiter Dye Chem Private Limited reportedly imported Iranian products, including toluene worth over USD 49 million, during the same period.

Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company is accused of purchasing Iranian petrochemicals worth over USD 22 million, including methanol and toluene.

Persistent Petrochem Private Limited is accused of allegedly importing approximately USD 14 million worth of Iranian petrochemicals, particularly methanol, between October and December 2024.

Kanchan Polymers is accused of purchasing over USD 1.3 million worth of Iranian polyethene products.

List of actions these companies will face:

Under the sanctions, all assets of these companies in the United States or controlled by US persons are now frozen.

American individuals and companies are prohibited from conducting business with the sanctioned entities.

The action also blocks any entity that is 50 per cent or more owned by the sanctioned companies.

It should be noted that the sanctions come as the US continues its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, targeting what it calls the country's "shadow fleet" of vessels and intermediary companies that help transport Iranian oil and petrochemicals globally.

Why did the US impose sanctions?

US officials said Iran uses revenue from oil and petrochemical exports to fund what Washington describes as "destabilising activities" in the Middle East and support for terrorist groups.

However, India has historically maintained trade relationships with Iran, though it has reduced Iranian oil imports significantly since 2019 following previous US sanctions.

