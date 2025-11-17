What are the five charges against Sheikh Hasina on which special tribunal is set to deliver its verdict? Sheikh Hasina: Monday’s verdict concerns five counts of alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s July Uprising. These include murders, attempted murders, torture and use of lethal force on unarmed student protesters; issuance of orders to deploy lethal weapons.

Dhaka:

In a significant development, a tribunal in Bangladesh will deliver its verdict on Monday in cases against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is being tried in absentia, over alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year's student-led agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD), which, according to Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, is expected to sit at 11:00 am, will also deliver its verdict against Hasina's two aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, over the same charges. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the accused.

What are the five charges against Sheikh Hasina?

It should be noted that Sheikh Hasina, 78, is facing multiple charges after being ousted in August 2024 following the mass student-led agitation. Hasina, her senior colleagues and several Awami League leaders are accused of crimes ranging from murder to corruption and abuse of power.

Monday’s verdict concerns five counts of alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s July Uprising. These include murders, attempted murders, torture and use of lethal force on unarmed student protesters; issuance of orders to deploy lethal weapons, helicopters and drones; and specific killings in Rangpur and Dhaka.

Another charge accuses Hasina of ordering the “extermination” of protesters. She is also accused of making inflammatory remarks and ordering the use of deadly weapons against students. Additional counts relate to the shooting and killing of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka and the surrounding areas.

Sheikh Hasina denies all charges

However, Sheikh Hasina denied all charges, accusing interim government chief Professor Yunus of orchestrating her ouster under a “meticulous design”. She described him as a “usurper”.

“Let them try me, I don’t care… The verdict will not be able to gouge my mouth,” she said. Hasina said the charges were “entirely false”, adding, “If someone makes a false complaint in court, he is tried under law, and one day it will happen.”

A UN rights office report estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 during what came to be known as the July Uprising, as her government ordered a sweeping security crackdown.

Hasina fled the country on the same day amid spiralling unrest and has since been residing in India. Kamal is also believed to have taken refuge in India. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has sought Hasina’s extradition, but India is yet to respond.

Bangladesh enforces heightened security across Dhaka

Bangladesh enforced heightened security across Dhaka and other regions overnight amid sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks ahead of Monday’s verdict by a special tribunal against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.

Authorities ordered strict military, paramilitary and police vigil after reports that Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League had announced a two-day shutdown ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) verdict.

Unidentified people on Sunday night set on fire the vehicle dumping corner of a police station complex and detonated two crude bombs outside the residence of an advisory council member of interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus, besides triggering explosions at several intersections in the capital.

