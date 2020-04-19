Wernecker Brewery in Germany shuts down after 403 years due to coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : AP Beer barrels of the Wernecker Brewery are stacked at the brewery in Werneck, Germany, Friday, April 17, 2020. Due to the impact of the coronavirus the traditional brewery has to close 400 years after its foundation.

A brewery in Werneck, southern Germany, that has been operating for more than 400 years is closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Werneck Brewery traces its history back to 1617 and has been owned by the same family since 1861 surviving wars, economic crises and changes in consumer tastes.

15 full-time people and several part-time employees will lose their job.

After restaurants were closed and the government banned all mass gatherings, leading to the cancellation of all festivals and soccer games until September 1 - independent breweries saw most of their income being lost.

Werneck Brewery manager Christine Lang said the decision to close came with many tears for her family, adding that for many years the independent brewery industry has fought against price competition and beer tax.

She said it's not clear how long the coronavirus will last, when there will be an improvement, of if the restaurants will open again at all.

According to a survey by the National Brewers Association some 87 percent of breweries say they are putting workers on short hours, taking advantage of a government program that pays up to 60 percent of net salaries during business interruptions.

