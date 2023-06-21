Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE WEF's global gender gap index: India climbs eight places to 127 - see where Pakistan ranks?

India has positioned at 127 out of 146 nations with regards to gender parity - - an improvement of eight spots from last year - - as per the World Economic Forum's annual Gender Gap Report, 2023.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) positioned India at 135 out of 146 nations in the Global Gender Gap Index in the report's 2022 edition. India has worked on by 1.4 rate focuses and eight situations since the last release, denoting an incomplete recuperation towards its 2020 equality level, the report expressed.

The nation has achieved equality in enrolment across all degrees of training, it said. India has shut 64.3% of the overall gender gap, the report said. In any case, it underlined that India has reached just 36.7% equality on financial support and opportunity.

Pakistan ranks 142 out of 146 countries

The index positioned India's neighbors Pakistan at 142, Bangladesh at 59, China at 107, Nepal at 116, Sri Lanka at 115 and Bhutan at 103.

With a gender parity rate of 57.5 percent, Pakistan ranks 142 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2023—the highest ranking since 2006.

The annual report compares the current situation and development of gender parity in four important areas: economic opportunity and participation, educational attainment, survival and health, and political empowerment.

Pakistan is near the bottom of both the regional and global rankings in the report, which was released on Wednesday. Pakistan is below Iran, Algeria, Chad, and Afghanistan. Pakistan was 146th out of 146 countries in 2022.

However, the country has improved on the "economic participation and opportunities" sub-index by 5.1 percentage points over the past decade to reach 36.2% parity, despite the fact that this level of parity remains one of the lowest in the world, as the report noted.

