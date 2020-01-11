Image Source : AP 'Wedding event' at Lahore Fort causes public outcry

A supposed wedding event held at the 400-year-old Mughal-era kitchen of the Lahore Fort in violation of the provincial government's regulations, has caused widespread public condemnation after which authorities were forced to take action.

The incident first came to light after pictures from the event that took place on Thursday night went viral on social media, The News International reported.

The fort been listed by the Unesco as a World Heritage Site in Danger. A tour guide who works at the Fort, told Geo TV that the kitchen was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

"It was lying in ruins till 2014, when it was restored by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and opened to the public."

The Authority is a semi-government organization which overlooks the restoration of Lahore's old city.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, said it was not a wedding event but permission had been sought by a company to host a corporate dinner at the heritage sight and it had been granted.

"Company events are allowed at this venue," he said, stating that the royal kitchen was the venue which is segregated from the rest of the fort.

However, pictures posted by those who attended the gathering clearly showed that it was a 'mehendi' event.

Chief Secretary Punjab taking notice of the event has suspended the fort's in-charge.