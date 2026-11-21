Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi has issued a fresh warning to the United States and its allies, saying the military confrontation with Tehran is far from over. He warned that Iran's adversaries would face further humiliation as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Vahidi made the remarks during a visit to an IRGC weapons facility described in Iranian media as a 'missile city'. His comments came amid fresh claims by Iran that it had brought down a US military drone over the Strait of Hormuz, while both sides continue to trade warnings over the ongoing conflict.

"What is happening to the enemy is only the beginning. We will see the enemy humiliated and disgraced more than ever; it will become clear that truth prevails over falsehood. God has willed that falsehood be destroyed," Vahidi said, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

US-Iran tensions rise after war and fragile ceasefire

The confrontation intensified after the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. Tehran retaliated by targeting US military bases across the Gulf and restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies.

A fragile ceasefire that followed has failed to hold, leaving tensions high across the region.

On Saturday, the IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a newly deployed air defence system. According to Iran International, the force said it had detected and intercepted the drone while monitoring aerial activity over the strategic waterway.

The IRGC further claimed that the incident brought the number of US MQ-9 drones downed by Iran to 58.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a long-endurance US military drone used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes.

IRGC says Iran will not accept prolonged state of uncertainty

Iran's warning to Washington was also reinforced on Thursday by IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi. He said Tehran was prepared for all possible military scenarios and would not accept an indefinite situation in which neither war nor peace had been formally established.

"We do not accept a situation of neither war nor peace," Mohebbi said, adding that the confrontation would either be settled on the battlefield or Washington would have to accept Iran's conditions, according to Press TV.

Mohebbi also spoke about Iran's efforts to strengthen its domestic air defence capabilities. He claimed that the country had developed at least three new defence systems following the 12-day war in June 2025.

That conflict began on June 13, 2025, when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure, military installations and senior commanders. The government led by Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Describing the work undertaken by the IRGC Aerospace Force, Mohebbi said, "Our colleagues in the IRGC Aerospace Force worked around the clock on designing and manufacturing new defence systems. Fortunately, today we have developed not just one system, but at least three new systems in this field."

Iran claims drone attack on US radar facility in Bahrain

The IRGC has also claimed responsibility for an attack on a US air defence radar installation in Bahrain.

On November 15, the force said it had targeted the radar facility at the Al-Riffa helicopter base using six drones. It described the operation as part of its retaliatory campaign against US military actions.

Bahrain, however, said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of conflict

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the most sensitive areas in the confrontation. The narrow waterway links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it a crucial passage for international energy supplies.

Iran has repeatedly warned against unauthorised movements through areas it considers restricted, while the United States has sought to maintain its maritime operations in the region.

The dispute over the waterway has added to concerns surrounding the wider conflict, given its importance to global oil shipments.

Trump says Iran wants a deal but rejects its terms

US President Donald Trump has said Iran is interested in negotiating an agreement to end the war, but that the terms proposed by Tehran are not acceptable to Washington.

Speaking at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said, "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal."

He also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, saying, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever."

Trump further said he would decide whether to resume military action if necessary, maintaining that the US could not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, according to the Associated Press.

ALSO READ:

Netanyahu pushes for fresh strikes against Iran, but Trump 'not rushing' into decision