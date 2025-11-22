'We have a way of getting peace': Trump says Ukraine must approve US plan for Russia talks Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine is facing one of the most challenging periods in its history. Speaking in Kyiv, he said the country may be forced to choose between "losing dignity or risking the loss of a major partner" and vowed to defend the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians in any negotiation.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington believes it has identified a potential path to achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia — but emphasised that the plan can only proceed with the approval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reported. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We think we have a way of getting peace; he's going to have to approve it… I think they're getting reasonably close, but I don't want to predict."

The comments come as diplomatic discussions intensify around a new US-drafted proposal currently under review by Kyiv. The plan remains under development and is expected to undergo major revisions as negotiations move forward.

Zelenskyy warns Ukraine faces a critical moment

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a public gathering outside his office in Kyiv, warning that the country is facing one of the most difficult periods in its history, Al Jazeera reported. He urged national unity, signalling that Ukraine may soon be forced to make a painful strategic decision.

"Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history" Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine can face a very difficult choice — either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner." He vowed to defend Ukraine’s core interests, adding, "I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points in the plan are not overlooked — the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians."

US proposal may involve territorial concessions and military limits

The emerging peace proposal being discussed within the Trump administration could require Ukraine to concede territory in the eastern Donbas region and accept limitations on its military capabilities in exchange for US-backed security guarantees, CNN reported, citing a Western official familiar with the talks.

US officials stressed that the plan is a work in progress and that none of its more controversial elements — including provisions seen as favourable to Moscow — are final. Any agreement would require compromises from both Kyiv and Moscow, which have been locked in conflict since 2014 and at full-scale war since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Draft peace plan reviewed by Trump, still under debate

The draft document reportedly contains 28 points and has been reviewed and supported by President Trump, according to CNN. It represents Washington's latest attempt to revive stalled peace efforts and end the nearly three-year-long conflict. However, some proposals — particularly those calling for territorial concessions in areas not fully controlled by Russian forces — have previously been rejected by Kyiv.

As discussions continue, both Ukraine and the US face mounting pressure to clarify their positions, while Russia has yet to publicly respond to the emerging framework.