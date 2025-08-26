'We count on India’s contribution in ending the war': Zelenskyy's message to PM Modi Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for his wishes on the Ukrainian Independence Day while lauding India's commitment to achieving peace and stability.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he appreciated India's commitment to peace and dialogue at a time when the entire world is working to end the "horrible" Russia-Ukraine and that he is counting on New Delhi's contribution towards it.

The remarks came in Zelenskyy's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter, extending wishes on the Ukrainian Independence Day.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue. Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

PM Modi's letter to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy shared a letter from Prime Minister Modi, in which Modi expressed gratitude for the Ukrainian leader’s message and warm wishes on India’s Independence Day.

“I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of India’s Independence Day,” Modi wrote in the letter addressed to Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings to the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. “I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to you and the people of Ukraine on your Independence Day. I fondly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year and note the progress in India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to peace, Modi added, “India has always stood on the side of peace and remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts for an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

He also extended his best wishes for Zelenskyy’s health and happiness. “I take this opportunity to convey my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, and for the progress and prosperity of the people of Ukraine,” the Prime Minister stated.

Both leaders reaffirmed the significance of dialogue, diplomacy, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Zelenskyy's India visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to visit India soon, with both sides currently finalising the exact date, Ukrainian envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk said earlier this month.

PM Modi had extended an invitation to Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv in August last year.