'Way to a reinvigorated global economy': How the world reacted as US, Iran reach much-awaited peace deal

Washington:

The over three-month-long war between the United States (US) and Iran is all set to end. President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that the peace agreement has been finalised, adding that he has ordered lifting the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran later confirmed the deal and said the agreement will be signed on June 19. Though it has said the final negotiations will start after a period of 60 days during which the Islamic Republic will see if the US fulfills its commitment of reopening Hormuz and unfreezing Iranian assets.

World leaders welcomed the deal, hoping it would pave the way for lasting peace in the region. Welcoming the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said the focus should now be made on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme and also reopening the Hormuz to ensure regional security.

"This agreement must enable the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said, while stressing that France is ready to support the international community for restoring marine traffic.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal will ensure regional stability, but maintained that Iran should not be allowed to make a nuclear weapon. He also congratulated Trump, assuring him that the UK will support in negotiations and clearing the mines in Hormuz.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, described the agreement as a huge diplomatic achievement. "I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East," Merz said.

United Nations (UN) secretary-general António Guterres said the deal represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict, as he appreciated Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries for their role in supporting the negotiations.

Qatar, which was involved in the peace talks, congratulated the US and Iran, hoping the agreement will serve as a "catalyst for broader efforts to advance stability and address outstanding issues through responsible and constructive engagement".

"Qatar reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and dialogue as the most effective means of resolving differences, in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter and in support of international peace and security," it said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was satisfied with the peace deal, adding that he hopes it will pave the way for the establishment of a lasting environment of peace and security in the region.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the peace deal will be officially signed on June 19, while stressing that military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will be stopped.

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