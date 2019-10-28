WATCH: Video shows site where al-Baghdadi was killed

Video shows site where al-Baghdadi was killed

A video has come out showing site where the elusive Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a nighttime raid on Sunday. The 18-second video was posted by Bloomberg a day after Islamic State founded al-Baghdadi was killed in the US commando raid.

In the video, debris and rubble can be seen strewn across the area, identified as Barisha in Syria. Buildings and cars also damaged. The video also showed a local resident elucidating the sequence of events that took place.

"The helicopters were in the sky for around three hours. There were around 12 helicopters then. Jets came where they hit the house with six missiles on the same target," the person said in the video.

The US forces and its specialised military dogs hunted down and chased al-Baghdadi in a dark underground tunnel in northern Syria where he was hiding along with his family members and close aides. Sure of his end, Baghdadi ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. Neither the US military dogs nor the American soldiers died in the raid on Baghdadi.

WATCH VIDEO: Site where al-Baghdadi was killed

This is the site where the U.S. raid that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took place.



A local resident describes what happened that night pic.twitter.com/da2jvNy1d4 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 28, 2019

