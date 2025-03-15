Watch: Trump's death stare to a reporter as boom microphone bumps into his face, here's how he reacts US President Donald Trump appeared visibly annoyed as the tip of a boom microphone bumped into his face during a press interaction. It was followed by a death stare to the reporter the microphone belonged to.

Trump's death stare to a reporter: US President Donald Trump had an odd incident with a reporter on Friday during a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews. In what can be termed awkward, the tip of the boom microphone of one of the reporters visibly bumped into Trump's face, prompting a quick reaction from the US President, who involuntarily leaned back and closed his eyes. The instant reaction was followed by a death stare as he looked annoyed.

However, it still remains unclear which media outlet that boom mic operator was working for at that time.

The incident reportedly occurred when Trump was discussing the Gaza hostage situation. The boom microphone stuck Trump on the face, which induced an irritated look.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

What is boom microphone and why it is used?

Notably, the boom microphone is also called 'dead cats' or 'wind muffs' as it is covered by synthetic fur covers. These furs are useful in blocking wind from entering the microphone, thus reducing the wind noise that gets recorded.

Generally, during the interaction with the press at Joint Base Andrews or any other such facility where noise created by Air Force One and Marine One is needed to be nullified, the boom microphone is brought into usage.