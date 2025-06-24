Watch: Panic grips citizens inside Doha mall moments after Iran's missile strikes Iran fired 19 missiles at the US base in Qatar, and one impacted the facility but caused no casualties, as per a Qatari military officer.

Doha:

A harrowing video from a mall in Doha shows chaotic scenes as terrified citizens scramble for safety after explosions were heard in the Qatari city. The blasts, caused by Iranian missile strikes targeting the Al-Udeid Air Base, sparked panic in one of the most developed cities in the Middle East.

A video from a mall in Doha captures scenes of panic and chaos as people are seen screaming and running for safety following nearby explosions. The footage shows families with children, couples, and individuals rushing toward the exits in fear, with alarms blaring throughout the mall.

Iran launches missiles at US military base in Qatar

Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation in West Asia. The attack comes in retaliation for the US bombing three nuclear sites in Iran on June 22.

Notably, the Al Udeid base is also home to the Combined Air Operations Centre, which provides command and control of air power across the region, as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest such wing in the world.

The US said no casualties were reported. President Trump had called the response "very weak" and "expected." In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that Iran had launched 14 missiles following what he called the "obliteration" of Iranian nuclear facilities by the US and its allies. Of those, 13 were intercepted and one was allowed to proceed after being assessed as non-threatening.

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base, but said it successfully intercepted the short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

