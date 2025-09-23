Watch: Macron stopped by NYPD to make way for Trump's convoy, he calls up US president to clear road French President Emmanuel Macron was briefly delayed on a New York street when US President Donald Trump’s motorcade blocked his path after Macron’s UN speech recognizing Palestine.

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an unexpected delay on the streets of New York City following his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, September 22. The incident, captured on video and rapidly spreading on social media, showed Macron being temporarily stopped by the motorcade of US President Donald Trump as it passed through the city.

Macron had just exited the UN headquarters after making a significant announcement recognising the State of Palestine when he found himself unable to proceed. According to reports from French media, cited by News Az and BFMTV, a New York police officer informed the French President, “I’m sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now,” as Trump's presidential convoy approached.

The brief but striking encounter was caught on camera by media outlet Brut and quickly went viral online. In a lighthearted moment amid the delay, Macron reportedly called President Trump directly. “Guess what? I’m stuck in the street because everything’s blocked for you,” Macron joked during the phone call, sharing a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of diplomacy in action.

Though the street was eventually cleared, it was reopened only for pedestrians, forcing Macron to continue his conversation with Trump while standing in the middle of the street. He remained there while trying to make his way toward the French Embassy.

This unforeseen delay followed a lengthy and significant address at the UNGA, where Macron announced France's official recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a notable diplomatic development.

The incident highlights the sometimes unpredictable challenges world leaders face even in routine moments between high-profile diplomatic engagements. It also provides a rare, humanising moment as Macron navigated the logistical complications of city security measures in New York, typically strict during such high-level visits.

As Macron continued his visit in New York, the viral video served as a reminder of the complex choreography involved when multiple heads of state converge in one city, each requiring careful security arrangements that can sometimes lead to unexpected roadblocks—even for a president.