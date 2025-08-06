Watch: Iberia flight to Paris makes emergency landing after devastating bird strike on nose cone Striking images circulated online revealed the aircraft’s front severely crushed, featuring a large hole in the nose cone caused by the high-speed bird collision. Despite the extensive damage, Iberia’s official statement praised the flight crew for their utmost professionalism.

New Delhi:

A Paris-bound Iberia flight, IB-579, was forced to make an emergency landing just 20 minutes after departing Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on Sunday (August 3), following a violent bird strike that shattered the aircraft’s nose cone and damaged an engine. Chaos quickly unfolded as smoke filled the Airbus A321’s cabin, prompting passengers to don oxygen masks and cling to each other in fear.

Passengers describe terrifying ordeal

Videos that have since gone viral captured the tense moments inside the smoke-filled cabin, with the sound of a crying baby and panicked passengers gripping their oxygen masks. “We thought it was turbulence, but then we heard a noise and realised something was wrong,” recalled passenger Giancarlo Sandoval. He described how panic spread rapidly “like a domino effect from the back, where the smoke was coming from,” as passengers scrambled to don their masks and brace themselves for the return to Madrid.

Aftermath and official response

Remarkable images shared online showed the front of the aircraft visibly crushed with a gaping hole in the nose cone, the aftermath of the high-speed bird impact. Despite the severe damage, the flight crew acted with “utmost professionalism” and landed the plane safely, according to Iberia’s official statement. All passengers and crew escaped without injury.

A similar incident last month forced a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight to turn back after a bird strike caused engine trouble, illustrating how such hazards remain a persistent threat to aviation safety.

Iberia stated that the flight crew, including both pilots and cabin staff, demonstrated exceptional professionalism in handling the emergency and ensuring passenger safety. According to Ganyard, less than 10 per cent of bird strikes result in damage to aircraft, but in this instance, the impact was severe enough to damage one of the engines, leading to smoke entering the cabin.