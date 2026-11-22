A 52-year-old Chinese national, Li Ming, has reportedly emerged as a key figure in a network accused of routing restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. Li, who is currently out on bail in Singapore, allegedly played a central role in several companies involved in the operation, including Megaspeed, where Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of a separate alleged Chinese espionage controversy involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, served as a managing director.

The latest revelations point to a wider network of business connections and alleged chip transfers across Southeast Asia, extending beyond Megaspeed. According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report citing people familiar with the matter, Li worked closely with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, and was involved in important business decisions. The developments have brought fresh attention to how companies allegedly helped China access advanced Nvidia computing hardware despite US export restrictions.

Who is Li Ming and how is he linked to Megaspeed?

Li Ming was reportedly a central operator in a network of companies accused of smuggling restricted Nvidia AI chips into China. One of the businesses linked to him was Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was a managing director. He was allegedly deeply involved in the company's operations and took part in major decisions. He also played a role in other businesses trading Nvidia chips.

The WSJ report said Li and several others were charged with fraud in Singapore in February 2025 over an alleged scheme involving the transhipment of Nvidia chips. Megaspeed was not among the companies named in those charges.

The emergence of Li and other previously undisclosed connections suggests that the alleged efforts to help China narrow its gap in the artificial intelligence race involved a much wider network than the Megaspeed controversy alone.

How Li allegedly routed Nvidia chips to China

According to prosecutors in Singapore, Li purchased computer servers fitted with Nvidia chips, claiming that the hardware was intended for his local company, Luxuriate Your Life. Investigators alleged that this was a false declaration. Instead of remaining in Singapore, the servers were shipped to Malaysia and subsequently moved to a third, undisclosed location.

By the time charges were filed in Singapore, Li had reportedly been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for several years, the WSJ report said.

Alice and Kang established a cloud-computing joint venture called Century Longteng in 2021, according to Chinese corporate registry records cited by the newspaper. In January 2023, Li appeared in a social media photograph showing him visiting an AI equipment company in Shanghai. The accompanying post described him as Century Longteng's chief strategy officer.

This was around the time the administration of then US President Joe Biden had tightened restrictions on the sale of Nvidia semiconductors to China. Chinese technology companies were increasingly seeking access to advanced AI chips, either by legally using Nvidia computing infrastructure located overseas or by bringing the hardware into China through unauthorised channels.

Accessing computing power abroad was a possible legal route, but it presented logistical challenges, including the need to transfer large volumes of data across borders. The other possibility was the illegal movement of physical hardware into China.

People familiar with the business told the WSJ that Li, Alice Huang and Kang Wei began building partnerships across Southeast Asia to provide advanced computing power to Chinese customers.

How Megaspeed gained access to Nvidia chips

As part of their business expansion, the group acquired the Singapore unit of a Chinese video game company and renamed it Megaspeed. Alice Huang was listed as one of the company's directors.

Megaspeed subsequently told Nvidia that Chinese technology giant Alibaba was an anchor customer. In November 2023, the company became part of Nvidia's cloud partner programme. This status gave Megaspeed priority access to purchase the chipmaker's latest processors.

The company reportedly brought servers to Malaysia and provided computing power to Alibaba from outside China. However, some of the servers were also allegedly sent to a Shanghai-based technology company called Century Litong, in violation of US export controls.

Alice Huang and Kang Wei's company, Century Longteng, remained a major shareholder in Century Litong until 2024, the WSJ report said.

Why Nvidia put Megaspeed on its 'no-sell' list

Megaspeed's claimed business relationship with Alibaba helped it secure priority access to Nvidia chips. However, the arrangement came under scrutiny after Nvidia began an internal investigation in 2025.

The US Departments of Commerce and Justice have recently disclosed details of their investigation into Megaspeed. The probe into possible export control violations began in 2024. In May 2025, authorities sought records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales of its products to Megaspeed. A month later, in June 2025, Nvidia placed the company on its internal "no-sell" list, effectively barring further sales to it.

Singapore had also opened an investigation in February 2025 into Megaspeed and several senior executives over suspected false declarations linked to server purchases. The investigation did not find sufficient evidence of criminal offences in Singapore. However, Alice Huang received a stern warning and was barred from re-entering the country.

Her husband, Kang Wei, was detained in Shanghai earlier this year as part of an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation, the WSJ reported.

Megaspeed has rejected allegations of chip smuggling and maintained that it conducts "legitimate and lawful business". The company also clarified that Alice Huang left the firm in August 2025.

What is the alleged Chinese spy link involving Alice Huang and Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, has been at the centre of an alleged Chinese espionage controversy involving Jensen Huang. The United States suspected her of being a Chinese spy, an allegation that Beijing has dismissed.

The controversy also involved claims about an affair between Alice Huang and Jensen Huang, who led Nvidia for 33 years. The allegations brought scrutiny to the chipmaker's business dealings, Megaspeed and other related connections.

The US investigation into Megaspeed and the alleged movement of Nvidia chips has added another dimension to the controversy. However, the claims surrounding Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence and her relationship with Jensen Huang remain allegations.

Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia and planned US Congress appearance

On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer. The company's board announced that he had stepped down as president, CEO and a member of the board with immediate effect.

Nvidia's board subsequently appointed Colette Kress, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. She is continuing in her existing positions alongside the interim role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The board has also initiated an internal inquiry into Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. It has, however, said that it does not believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Amid the continuing controversy, Jensen Huang has reportedly agreed to brief the US Congress next month about his alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. According to Bloomberg, citing a statement from the chairmen of the relevant panels, he is scheduled to appear before a joint meeting of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and China Select committees on December 1.

Huang reportedly accepted the invitation after facing the possibility of a subpoena from Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and China Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar, who had threatened to use the legal process to compel him to appear.

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