Three wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists killed in counter terrorism operation in Pakistan According to a Counter Terrorism Department report, 670 terror incidents have been recorded so far in 2024, with 212 militants killed in counter-terror operations in the province.

Peshawar:

Three wanted operatives of a banned terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed in a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department and local police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, officials said. The operation was carried out in the Barikot area of Swat district of the province on Friday.

The terrorists were identified as Ajmal, alias Waqas, Mutiullah alias Junaid, and Rahimullah. The operation was launched based on credible intelligence about their presence in the area. "The terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, assassinations of police personnel, and extortion cases," the police said, adding that the network was funded externally.

Terrorists were wanted in multiple terror-related cases

The three terrorists killed were wanted in multiple terror-related cases, including attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), assaults on police installations, and damage to regional infrastructure.

Ajmal, who had a bounty of PKR 2 million on his head, was a key suspect in nine terrorism-related cases, including murder and extortion. Mutiullah was facing two terrorism charges and was allegedly involved in targeted killings of individuals who supported law enforcement agencies. Similarly, Rahimullah, also named in two terrorism cases, was accused of targeted assassinations and providing logistical support to militants.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan termed the operation a significant blow to the operational wing of Fitna al-Khawarij in Swat and nearby regions. "We are determined to uproot Fitna al-Khawarij," he said.

Swat District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan said search and strike operations against militants would continue while Inspector General of KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed said, "Operations against terrorists will be further intensified to restore lasting peace in the province."

Pakistan saw a sharp rise in terrorist activity

Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in terrorist activities, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)'s decision to end its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

As per a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) report, 670 terrorist incidents have been reported in 2024 alone, with 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations across the province.

(With agencies input)

Also Read:

Also Read: