Voices grow against Taliban ban on women’s education; protest in USA

The outrage triggered by Taliban government’s decision to ban women in Universities went beyond border and several countries decried the move. A large number of Afghan Americans pledged to fight against the atrocious policy of the Taliban government. They staged a protest against the recent ban on women's education in Afghanistan.

"We are here to fight for girls' right to education," Rayan Yasini from California representing the Afghan Cultural Society said in front of the White House on Sunday as she was joined by a large number of Afghan Americans from across the country.

"Ever since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, girls no longer have the right to study. We are here to ensure that it does not stay that way," Yasini said.

Nasir Khan, president of the Afghan Society, urged the Taliban government to withdraw the recent ban on education of girls in the country. Afghan girls need to get their rights, he demanded.

Participating in the protest demonstration in front of the White House, Hikmat Sorosh, an Afghan American, alleged that the Taliban has systematically taken steps to prevent girls from education. "The whole world is watching. The United Nations is watching," he said.

UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

The UN Security Council on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The Security Council "reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," it said in a press statement.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to "terrible consequences" of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities.

On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.

"No country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement issued in Geneva. "These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders."

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities when they took power last year, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

(With AP input)

