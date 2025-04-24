'Vladimir, STOP!': Donald Trump criticises Russian government after deadly attack on Kyiv In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said he was not happy with Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a rare rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to "STOP!" following a devastating wave of attacks on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The assault, which involved hours of missile and drone strikes, left at least nine people dead and more than 70 injured, marking the deadliest attack on the city since July of last year.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump’s frustration is mounting as a U.S.-led initiative to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia continues to stall. On Wednesday, he sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to cede the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula as part of a potential agreement.

Zelenskyy, however, has consistently maintained throughout the war—sparked by Russia’s invasion in February 2022—that recognizing occupied territories as part of Russia is a red line Ukraine will not cross. On Thursday, he pointed out that Ukraine had agreed to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal 44 days earlier as a starting point for negotiations, but said Russia’s attacks had continued regardless.

Trump's criticism of Putin is notable because Trump has repeatedly said Russia, the aggressor in the conflict, is more willing than Ukraine to get a deal done. “I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “So far it's been harder, but that's OK. It's all right.” In his dealings with Zelenskyy and Putin, Trump has focused on which leader has leverage.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Vladimir Putin “holds the cards” in the conflict, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not. Meanwhile, the new Republican administration has begun signaling a more conciliatory approach toward Putin, a leader Trump has long expressed admiration for. Later Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss the war in Ukraine, U.S. tariffs, and other key issues.

Norway, a member of NATO and strong supporter of Ukraine, shares a roughly 198-km border with Russia. Gahr Støre said in a social media post Thursday that he would underscore during the talks that “close contact between Norway and the USA is crucial”. “We must contribute to a lasting and just peace in Ukraine,” he said.

The White House announced Tuesday that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, would visit Moscow this week for a new round of talks with Putin about the war. It would be their fourth meeting since Trump took office in January.

