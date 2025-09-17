Putin wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday, praises his role in strengthening India-Russia ties Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his role in deepening the India-Russia strategic partnership. He lauded PM Modi's leadership and India's achievements across multiple fields, noting his high respect both in India and globally.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. The Russian leader praised PM Modi's "enormous personal contribution" to strengthening ties between Moscow and New Delhi. In a message shared on the Kremlin website, Putin said, "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 75th birthday." He also highlighted Narendra Modi's commitment towards building the "special privileged strategic partnership" between India and Russia, adding that cooperation in several areas has grown significantly.

Modi has earned high respect: Putin

Putin said Modi has earned high respect from his "compatriots and enormous authority on the world stage" as head of government. He further noted that under Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable progress in the social, economic, scientific and technical sectors.

Recent meeting in Tianjin

It is to be noted here that Putin and Modi last met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held last month in China's Tianjin. Their discussions highlighted the growing strength of India-Russia relations in global affairs.

World leaders greet PM Modi

Several other world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Israeli PM Netanyahu wished PM Modi a happy birthday, calling him a "good friend." "You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel," he said. "I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend," he added.

Indian-origin former UK prime minister Sunak said it was a "great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday." "In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength," he said in a video message.

"As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart," he said, adding that he will "fondly" remember his 2023 visit to India as the prime minister for the G20 summit. "It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage. Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon," he said.

