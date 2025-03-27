'Vladimir Putin will die soon': Zelenskyy's shocking claim amid Russian President's health rumours Ukrainian President has made a shocking claim regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he will die soon. Zelenskyy's remarks have come amidst rumours related to Russian President's health doing rounds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a shocking claim, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will die soon." Zelenskyy made these remarks during an interview with European journalists in Paris, Kyiv Independent reports. The Ukrainian leader's statement has come amid continuous rumours regarding Putin's health. Earlier, both Ukraine and Russia agreed to implement a US-brokered deal, which will see a partial ceasefire on crucial energy infrastructure. While Zelenskyy asserted that Putin hopes to "remain in power until his death", the Ukrainian president underscored that the Russian leader's aspirations are not limited to Ukraine, and it may impact the West as well.

Zelenskyy urged the US and Europe to remain united in their efforts to pressurise Putin. He said Putin fears his own mortality, adding, "He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over."

Zelenskyy thanks US for the deal

While Zelenskyy has thanked the US for its efforts to strike an agreement, questions still looms over some key details, and a comprehensive peace deal to end the three-year war still looked distant.

Earlier, the United States said an agreement has been reached to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea as it wrapped up three days of talks Tuesday with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on prospective steps toward peace.

Washington said it had agreed with the warring parties to implement a pause on attacks on energy infrastructure as well as taking steps to ensure safe navigation for ships in the Black Sea.

US experts held separate discussions with Ukrainian and Russian representatives

US experts met separately with Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Riyadh, and the White House issued separate joint statements about the talks with Ukraine and Russia.

It said the sides have “agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

(With inputs from AP)