Vladimir Putin 'very ill'! Reports claim Russian President battling 'blood cancer'

A report in the New York Post claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is "very ill" and he is suffering from blood cancer. The report said the information came out after a secret recording was obtained by New Lines Magazine, which said the finding came from an Oligarch close to Kremlin.

The type of cancer, however, was unspecified, the New Lines reported while writing about Putin’s ill health.

“The recording represents rare testimony by someone with proven ties to the Russian government that its fanatical dictator may well be seriously unwell,” the magazine stated. Reports said the oligarch was speaking to someone around mid-March, who was identified as a “Western venture capitalist.”

“He absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy and many other economies — ruined [them] absolutely,” the unnamed oligarch said of Putin on the tape, as reported by the magazine.

According to the report, the oligarch went on to add: “The problem is with his head. … One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.”

The report mentioned that the individual, who spoke about Putin, is currently outside of Russia and has a net worth that puts him on the list of 200 richest Russian businessmen. In the recording, the tycoon was repeatedly heard criticising the invasion of Ukraine and the purpose of more than 15,000 Russian soliders’ deaths.

The news report by New York Post mentioned that the oligarch said that "we all hope" that the Russian president dies from cancer or a possible coup to "save Russia from further misfortune".

The report added that the oligarch “had no idea he was being recorded,” on the 11-minute tape, said the New Lines said, adding that it identified the man by his voice but withheld his name.

