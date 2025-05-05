Putin dials PM Modi, condemns Pahalgan attack: 'Perpetrators must be brought to justice' Vladimir Putin dials PM Modi, condemns Pahalgan attack: ‘Perpetrators must be brought to justice’

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday dialled PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. On the phone call, the Russian President conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism.

The Russian President emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.