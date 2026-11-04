Trump's favourite Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor's race to Democrat Amy Acton

Washington:

Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has lost the Ohio gubernatorial race, the home state of Vice President JD Vance, to Democrat Amy Acton following a closely watched campaign that exposed divisions within the Republican Party. Acton becomes the first Democrat in 20 years to win the governorship and the first woman to be elected to the state's top executive post.

Acton bagged over 51 per cent of the votes while Ramaswamy won over 45 per cent.

Ramaswamy, a billionaire biotechnology entrepreneur who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, had entered the gubernatorial race with the backing of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Both campaigned for him in Ohio as part of their efforts to support Republican candidates in traditionally conservative states.

Have 'serious concerns' about nation's future: Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy expressed both reservations and hope for the future after losing the Ohio governor's race. "I have to tell you, I have some serious concerns about the future direction of our country. There’s no avoiding that," he told supporters at a subdued watch party. “But I do believe that there have been many ups and downs in the history of our country, and we have, in the end, still found our way upward.”

The biotech billionaire thanked his parents, who were in attendance, as well as his wife and her parents.

Ramaswamy, who made an unsuccessful bid against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, pumped more than USD 36 million in loans from his personal fortune into the race, The Washington Post reported. He also received millions of dollars in donations from fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeffrey Yass, NBC News reported.

Ramaswamy's campaign had made an ad featuring Acton's estranged mother criticising her. The ad had drawn bipartisan rebukes, including from Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine.However, Trump had praised the ad while Vice President JD Vance, an Ohioan, had defended it.

'The healing begins today': Amy Acton

Acton, the first woman elected governor of Ohio, promised a shrieking and cheering crowd," The healing begins today."

She alluded to the difficult final few weeks of the campaign, during which her opponent, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, aired a controversial ad featuring her estranged mother. She thanked those who expressed support.

Acton pledged to be a governor for all Ohioans, as supporters cheered "Amy! Amy! Amy!"

Democrats win US Senate

Democrats have retaken control of the U.S. Senate, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican control of governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

Democratic control of the Senate will profoundly reshape Trump's final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda, including his hopes for sustaining a conservative shift to the Supreme Court.

Trump has promised he would use his veto power to block Democrats' agenda, forecasting the potential for gridlock in Washington.

Since World War II, the House and Senate have flipped from one party to the other in the same midterm just three times: 1946, 1994 and 2006. Democrats are on the brink of doing it again in 2026.

(With AP inputs)

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