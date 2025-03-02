Vivek Ramaswamy's barefoot interview creates outrage on social media: 'Uncivilised, anti-American' Ramaswamy, who is Hindu, outlined the 10 core beliefs featured in his presidential campaign — led by “God is real” followed by “there are two genders” — in the 2024 book, “Truths: The Future of America First.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur who departed the Department of Government Efficiency initiative on President Donald Trump's first day, landed in a stir on social media after his picture showing him barefoot during an interview went viral.

The viral picture reignited a debate about cultural norms and American etiquette. Ramaswamy's gesture left internet users split as a group of people supported him saying it is not a matter to discuss, while another group of users labeled his actions as “uncivilised” and “anti-American culture”.

Alkachoprabhalla, on Instagram said, "There is nothing else to talk about??? How about freedom of choices. Too many bullies around these days."

Another user @GenericSnarky said on X, "Oh, do they go barefoot in the house in the part of America you're from? Which part of America do you live in again?"

Reacting to the picture, @MikeJosephAZ said on X, "This picture actually makes me like him more. My issue/concern with Vivek was his commentary on American culture and middle class work ethics."

Millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy set to join Ohio Governor's race

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy is also in news as he was expected to launch his bid for Ohio Governor. Ramaswamy, 39, is set to kick off his campaign in Cincinnati, joining the 2026 Republican primary just a month after presumed frontrunner and then-Lt. Gov. Jon Husted left the running to take a US Senate appointment.

Ramaswamy sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024 before dropping out to back Trump, who later tapped him to co-chair the efficiency initiative with billionaire Elon Musk.

A near-billionaire himself, Ramaswamy has promoted his ties to Trump as he lines up key endorsements and donors in the governor's race, but the president has made no formal endorsement yet. He first rose to political prominence with his 2021 book, “Woke Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam,”.

(With AP inputs)

